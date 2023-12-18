“Anissa is straight up fire” - Anissa Meksen shows Marie Ruumet the levels to her striking game

ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai star Anissa Meksen is gunning for gold on the world stage at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Across the ring from the Algerian-French striker will be 21-year-old Thai monster 'The Queen' Phetjeeja. The two bruising strikers will lock horns for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Meksen is on a four-fight unbeaten streak and has not seen the losing column in ONE Championship so far. Before joining the promotion, she also won the WKO, ISKA, and Glory world titles, and was ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound female kickboxer in the world by Combat Press from 2017 to 2020.

Ahead of her bout with Phetjeeja, Meksen was featured in a throwback video by ONE Championship that showed when she absolutely destroyed Marie 'The Snow Leopard' Ruumet last year.

Fans have been reacting to the beatdown in various ways in the comments section:

While @sneakee_1 and @noirefrenchfrie admired Meksen's ferocity, they gave praise to Ruumet, whose toughness allowed her to stay in the fight longer than she should have:

"Girl in red relentless but kudos too young blonde girl stayed in there longer than she shoulda"

"That kid is too solid for her own good... Anissa is straight up fire 🔥🔥"

@natalieswept, @kosolapsy27, and @benoitzede, however, are all team Anissa Meksen:

"Best of the best Anissa 😍🔥🔥🔥"

"They are not ready … Team MEKSEN 🏴‍☠️"

Anissa Meksen's opponent, Phetjeeja, is her most formidable opponent so far

Anissa Meksen's toughest test so far will be in front of her at ONE Friday Fights 46. Phetjeeja is considered to be one of the most feared prospects in ONE Championship today. The dangerous 21-year-old Thai is on a 12-fight winning streak and has snatched four straight victories via KO/TKO in ONE.

Her list of ONE Championship victims include Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Celeste Hansen, and former WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be Phetjeeja's fifth fight in 2023 alone, making her one of the most active athletes in the promotion. Whether she runs through Anissa Meksen like she did her other opponents is still yet to be seen.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.