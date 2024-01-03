"Anka is in trouble" - Johnny Walker's shredded weight cut progress as fight week nears has fans buzzing

The UFC is set to return to action in 2024 on January 13 at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the Fight Night card will see Johnny Walker taking on Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch, after their first fight was cut short due to a very controversial doctor stoppage.

Ahead of the fight, Johnny Walker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some pictures of his physique. The Brazilian appears to be in incredible shape, as he shared the pictures alongside the caption:

"20 pounds left to go , fight week is coming #UFC"

Check out his tweet here:

Fans were very clearly impressed with Walker's shape and physique, and took to the comment section to react to the images.

One user stated that Walker's physical transformation did not bode well for Ankalaev, saying:

"Anka is in trouble"

Another user agreed with that assessment and added:

"Ankalaev's done"

Fans also took to the comment section to compliment Walker on his physique, and cheer him on with comments like:

"Dang you're ripped Johnny Boy"

"Nobody is unbeatable. Let's gooo Johnny"

Hilariously, Walker's own coach, John Kavanagh, also commented on the post, saying:

"Where are you?"

Check out some of the top comments below:

Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev - What happened in their first fight?

Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev previously faced each other at UFC 294. The fight was fairly even until Ankalaev landed a body shot that visibly hurt Walker, and took him down.

On the ground, the Russian inadvertently landed an illegal knee on Walker, forcing the referee to call a time out. When the doctor entered the cage to see if Walker could continue, he asked him a few questions.

In a bizarre turn of events, the doctor asked Walker where he was, and Walker replied saying he was in the desert. The doctor was unsatisfied with Walker's response and so, decided that he was unfit to continue, despite vehement protests from the Brazilian.

While he did not appear to be badly hurt or compromised from the illegal knee, Johnny Walker's response was somewhat puzzling, albeit not entirely inaccurate, given that the fight took place in Abu Dhabi, which is in the desert.

As a result, the fight has been rebooked, and the two will run it back on January 13.