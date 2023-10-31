Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak on her massive love for anime: “It started with my sister”

While she began to immerse hersef in combat sports at a young age, it did not stop Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak from enjoying what people her age liked, including anime, which she said her sister got her into.

She shared this in a recent interview with onefc.com, relaying that watching anime was one of the activities she enjoyed with her older sister and fellow ONE fighter Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak while they were growing up. And it still continues up to this date.

19-year-old ‘Supergirl’ said:

“It started with my sister. She loves watching anime. We watched a lot. I think I loved ‘Mermaid Melody Pichi Pichi Pitch’ a lot when I was a kid. I always asked my mom to make me mermaid costumes. I enjoyed ‘Tom & Jerry,’ too. I watched ‘Inuyacha’ probably 100 times. Right now I love ‘Spy x Family,’ ‘Baki,’ and many others which are in the trend.”

As she continues to enjoy her steady dose of anime, ‘Supergirl’ is gearing up for her return to action on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. There, she will go up against veteran Spanish fighter Cristina Morales, 30, in a featured atomweight kickboxing match.

‘Supergirl’ is fresh from her unanimous decision victory over Lara Fernandez of Spain in their catchweight (118 lbs) kickboxing clash in August. It was her third victory out of four matches in ONE Championship.

Cristina Morales, for her part, is looking to win her first match in the promotion after losing in her ONE debut two years ago to Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen by technical knockout in the second round.

ONE Fight Night 16 is headlined by the all-champion clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. It will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.