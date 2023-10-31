Supergirl wants career-defining superfight against Thai phenom Phetjeeja: “I view her as a strong fighter”

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja has established herself as a world title prospect after four successive highlight-reel wins on the global stage of ONE Championship. In recent interviews, many top talents from the atomweight division across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing have admitted that the Thai superstar deserves that opportunity and all the credit.

Some are willing to go toe-to-toe with the 21-year-old to get first-hand experience of her striking prowess. Another athlete to join that conversation is none other than Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

The Thai phenom, who contests against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, revealed that she would like to square off against the Team Mehdi Zatout standout somewhere down the line.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ said:

“If I were to fight with her, it’d have to be a superfight only. I have seen her fight in real life in Samui around 5-6 years ago.”

Without any doubt, the teenage superstar was impressed by Phetjeeja’s output as she rose to prominence across the local Thai circuit.

Similarly, the Jaroonsak Muaythai affiliate has grown in admiration for her fellow national athlete after catching her TKO victories at ONE Friday Fights earlier this year before she did the same to Lara Fernandez and Celest Hansen in July and October on the ONE Fight Night cards.

Not only has ‘Supergirl’ been impressed by Phetjeeja’s knockout power, but the young gun points to the latter’s cool and calm approach every time she trades haymakers inside the pocket as something that catches her eye too.

In the same interview, Jaroonsak added:

“I view her as a strong fighter. I’ve seen her fight. She sits so chill during rounds. She doesn’t seem tired at all.”

While she is dreaming of an opportunity to meet ‘The Queen’ on the global stage someday, ‘Supergirl’ remains focused on acing the assignment that awaits her at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, which will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

If she can beat Morales, there’s every reason to believe the organization could put together a ‘Supergirl’ vs. Phetjeeja firefight in the near future.