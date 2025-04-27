"Announce it then", "I just don’t trust Dana" - Fans react as Dana White exudes confidence for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall matchup

UFC CEO Dana White is trying hard to make the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight for the heavyweight title. After UFC Kansas City, White was asked for an update on the fight in the presser, and he asserted that he was still confident the fight would happen.

Notably, Jones defended his heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, while Aspinall defended his interim 265-pound title at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Jones wanted to fight former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira instead of Aspinall, as he believed a win over the Brazilian would be greater for his legacy.

But, Pereira was defeated by Magomed Ankalaev and lost his crown at UFC 313, which led to the fight not coming to fruition.

White, at the beginning of the year, promised a fight between Jones and Aspinall and he still remains confident. During the post-fight presser, he said:

"Everything you hear is bullsh*t until we say it. I've said it many times that is the fight we want to make this year. I'm still super confident."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White gives his nod to being the best man at Jean Silva's wedding

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva faced Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314. The Brazilian beat Mitchell from pillar to post and submitted him via ninja choke in the second round.

At the post-fight presser, Silva revealed that he wanted White to be the best man at his wedding, but White has to pay for Brazilian singer Belo to sing at his big day.

Silva recently disclosed that White has agreed to his request. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"I don't believe this is going on. Yes, I'm very happy and I would like to marry my wife in church. The singer that I would like to have at my wedding, his name is Belo. I was kind of joking when I said that. I can't even believe this got to his ears. He said yes, he would be the godfather, and he would pay the money for Belo, it's all incredible."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

