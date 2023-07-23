“Another fixed fight?” - Nate Diaz smoking weed in camp for Jake Paul showdown has fans questioning the event’s legitimacy

Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut when he faces Jake Paul in a ten-round bout next month. The former UFC lightweight title challenger recently shared footage of him preparing for the bout while simultaneously smoking weed.

Check out Nate Diaz's training footage below:

Fans took to Twitter to question if the bout would be rigged in favor of the former social media personality. @foreverakata posed the question by asking:

"Another fixed fight?"

@boxing_eric claimed that smoking is the worst thing a boxer can do prior to their match:

"Literally the worst thing you could do before a boxing match lol"

@TizzyACharles shared his prediction for the bout:

"Haha He Is Going To Get Sparked"

@LiquidatorPod claimed:

"But when I train like this people call me ‘problematic’ and an ‘insult to my family’"

@ratedeforevery questioned why fans are writing off Diaz:

"Shocked no one is giving Nate a chance . Y’all act like he’s about to box Canelo lol, it’s Jake Paul .."

@LewisJH24 shared his surprise with Diaz's cardio:

"I’ll never understand how a man who smokes so much can have such good cardio 😂."

@Chris_836603 pointed out the size difference between the two:

"Wow 😂 Jake Paul knows what he’s doing calling out these names. Smaller guys with 0 boxing ability. Prob still be Nates biggest pay day though and I think that’s the point he’s making."

Nate Diaz denies 'eating punches', shares reason for bloody fights

Nate Diaz has developed a reputation for taking plenty of damage in the octagon. Ahead of his boxing debut, which will pit him against Jake Paul, the former UFC lightweight title challenger made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he stated:

"I don't really be eating punches like how they say. I bleed because of the forearms and the elbows and s**t cut me up but like I said, I've been in a boxing gym and it might not look like it but I roll with a lot of these punches that anybody lands on me. I'm not just walking in like a meathead into punches."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments on taking damage below (starting at the 24:40 mark):

Diaz added that he has never been knocked out or even stunned, while denying having CTE. It is unclear if the former UFC lightweight title challenger will return to mixed martial arts after his boxing debut.