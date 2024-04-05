"Another inactive champ?", "You'll do what ya told" - Fans react to Ilia Topuria ruling out Alexander Volkanovski rematch at UFC 305

Ilia Topuria recently shared his thoughts on a potential rematch against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. The reigning UFC featherweight champion made it clear that he wouldn't be pressured into facing Volkanovski again and shared an update on the status of his next fight.

Topuria went up against Volkanovski for the 145-pound strap in the main event of UFC 298 at the Honda Center in California in February. Despite many backing the Australian to emerge victorious, Topuria secured a statement second-round knockout to be crowned the new featherweight king of the UFC.

In a recent interview with @RadiogacetaRNE (via @ChampRDS on X), Topuria weighed in on a potential Volkanovski rematch and said:

"I am the world champion now; why would I go to defend the belt at my rival house?"

He also mentioned that he's flying to Miami this week to meet with UFC officials to finalize his next opponent and fight date. After @ChampRDS posted his quotes on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"You'll do what ya told."

Another fan asked:

"So we're gonna have another inactive champ?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Ilia Topuria details game plan for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria recently opened up about the strategy he had in mind to beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February. As mentioned above, 'El Matador' defeated the Australian via a brutal second-round knockout and handed him the first featherweight loss of his career.

In a recent interview with Kristina Avsarkisova of Europop, the Georgian-Spanish fighter revealed some intriguing details of his preparation for the fight and outlined his game plan for the contest. He said:

"It was precisely that - long combinations. We've noticed that Volkanovski moves a lot around the octagon, but we also knew that, at some point, he would stop and exchange with me... You move for a bit, then stop to attempt a combination."

He continued:

"We knew this was coming so we stuck to long combinations because once you slip or block the first one or two punches, it's a natural instinct to stop and lower your hands... I had to grab that opportunity. I was waiting for Alex to stop and exchange punches and I knew that would be the time when the KO would come. This is why I was very calm and patient."

