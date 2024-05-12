"Another sh*t show full of immature clowns" - Fans react to chair-swinging all-out brawl at Misfits Boxing as Salt Papi makes opponent quit on stool

An all-out brawl between the spectators ensued at the recent Misfits Boxing 14 event which took place this Saturday at the Troxy Arena in London, England leaving fight fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

Following the event, footage surfaced on social media of an all-out brawl that broke out between a group of fans at the Troxy Arena during the fight card. The video shows the aggressors even throwing chairs during the melee.

Check out the melee that ensued at Misfits Boxing 14 below:

Expand Tweet

However, according to a report by MMA Fighting, fans who were part of the brawl are yet to be identified and no arrests have been made in this regard as of now.

Suffice it to say fight fans were utterly disappointed with the unprofessional conduct at the Misfits Boxing event, prompting them to take to social to note their disappointment on the matter.

@ThebaldOne212 wrote:

"Another sh*t show full of immature clowns."

Expand Tweet

@turasatana1 joked:

"Probably the highlight of the event."

@JackBadapdos21 chimed in:

"All that for a bunch of 'Influencers' that can't box."

Check out a few more fan reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy @HappyPunch on X

The event was headlined by Salt Papi's third-round TKO victory via retirement over Amadeusz 'Ferrari' Roslik. Roslik is a Polish MMA fighter with a record of 6-5, making him one of Papi's most credible wins to date.

Watch Amadeusz Roslik quit on the stool at Misfits Boxing 14 below:

Expand Tweet

With the win, the English southpaw has improved his overall record to 4-2 which includes his professional and non-professional outings.

In the co-main event of the fight card Jully Poca defended her women's cruiserweight title with a unanimous decision win against 6ar6ie6. Poca holds an undefeated record of 4-0 as an influencer boxer, with wins against the likes of Elle Brooke and Alaena Vampira.

Misfits Boxing 14 also saw King Kenny, Mist, Argentinian King, and Tempo Arts emerge victorious in their respective bouts.