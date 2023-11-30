Another UFC welterweight claims Ian Garry 'rubbed him the wrong way', criticizes the Irishman for leaking call recording with Vicente Luque 

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady recently shared his opinion on Ian Garry and his recent controversies. While Brady admitted that Garry was a talented martial artist, he slammed the Irishman for leaking his phone call recording with Vicente Luque ahead of their clash at UFC 296.

Garry is set to face Luque at UFC 296 on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of their bout, the undefeated Irishman took to social media to post an audio clip of his polite and respectful conversation with his Kill Cliff FC teammate after they both accepted the fight.

While many praised Ian Garry for his sportsmanship, he surprisingly began feuding with the Brazilian-American fighter earlier this month. 'The Future' also made headlines after he was reportedly banned from Leon Edwards' Team Renegade Gym in England for unsuitable behavior.

Ahead of his fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 52 this weekend, Sean Brady spoke to the press at a pre-fight media day event. When asked for his thoughts on Garry, he replied:

"He's very talented, but for me, I've been with the same group of guys since I started fighting, so it rubbed me the wrong way when he did that whole thing with Luque. Recording the phone [call], the way he just did that. He called him [Luque], he had cameras on him recording him and Luque having a conversation. That s**t was wack to me."

Conor McGregor's striking coach on Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque

Conor McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, recently shared his take on the upcoming Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque welterweight matchup ahead of UFC 296 next month. The veteran trainer was confident about his compatriot getting his hand raised.

In an interview with TheMacLife, Roddy broke down the Garry-Luque fight and praised the Irishman's skillset. Highlighting Garry's impressive striking prowess, he said:

"I wouldn't even say he's the next big thing in Ireland because he's already there... He's a very intelligent fighter, a very intelligent striker as well. I think the sky is the limit for him. I think he'll be too clinical for Vicente. Vicente is a phenomenal athlete as well, but I just see Ian being a little bit too fast, a little bit too sharp and I can see him putting him away to be honest."

Catch Roddy's comments below (7:55):

Ian Garry is coming off a dominant decision win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 in August. On the other hand, Vicente Luque last beat Rafael dos Anjos via decision earlier this year.