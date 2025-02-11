  • home icon
Anshul Jubli gets "straight back to the grind" following knockout loss at UFC 312: "No distractions, no delays"

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Feb 11, 2025 16:26 GMT
UFC 312: Official Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Anshul Jubli is back to training following defeat to Quillan Salkilld at UFC 312. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Anshul Jubli is back to training following his devastating loss at UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney this past Saturday.

In the event's opening fight, Jubli faced local fighter Quillan Salkilld. The fight didn't go as planned for the Indian, as in their first exchange, the Australian landed a right hand that sent Jubli to the canvas. The referee stopped the bout, and Salkilld secured a TKO victory in just 19 seconds, making it the second-fastest lightweight debut knockout, earning him the Performance of the Night bonus.

However, the referee's decision to stop the fight was criticized. Many, including UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and the 'King of Lions' himself, believed it was too early.

Jubli took to his Instagram story and shared a video of him training at Soma Fight Club, along with a motivational message, writing:

“No distractions, no delays. Straight back to the grind.”

Check out the screenshot of Anshul Jubli's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Anshul Jubli&#039;s Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @kingoflions_ on Instagram]
Screenshot of Anshul Jubli's Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @kingoflions_ on Instagram]

Jubli won the Road to UFC lightweight tournament in 2023 by defeating Jeka Saragih via TKO in the second round. This performance earned him a UFC contract and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Anshul Jubli’s coach criticizes early stoppage at UFC 312

Anshul Jubli's coach, Siddharth Singh, is among those who believe that the fight was stopped early and that Jubli could have made a comeback after that knockdown. To justify his belief, Singh drew parallels with the two fights. The coach said:

"I would like to give references to two fights, first one is Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard. This fight is very important to take note of, this is a fight from 2011. In the first round, Gray Maynard hurt Frankie Edgar thrice. But the fight was allowed to proceed by the referee. Later, Frankie Edgar, despite being hurt, comes back and wins the fight. The second fight reference is of Cheick Kongo vs Pat Barry. This fight is important because, in this fight, Pat Barry hurt Cheick Kongo very badly. But it was Cheick Kongo who knocked out Barry later on."

Furthermore, Singh is hopeful that Jubli will come back stronger and deliver a better performance. Singh said:

"Yes, he did make a mistake that he got caught with a punch...There's so much hard work for a fighter, that he wants to fight, he wants to show his skillset. But anyway, it is what it is, Anshul will be back, He is motivated, he's hungry and I guarantee you that next time you watch Anshul, he'll be better than ever before."

Check out Siddharth Singh’s comments below

