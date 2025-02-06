Anshul Jubli reflects on KO loss to “barking” Mike Breeden and shares game plan for UFC 312 opponent’s potential mind games

Anshul Jubli suffered his first defeat as an MMA fighter in his previous bout in a unique fashion. Jubli faced off against Mike Breeden at UFC 294, and the Indian fighter dominated the opening proceedings of the bout.

But in the latter stages of Round 2, as well as in Round 3, Breeden began clawing his way back into the contest as Jubli looked to be visibly fatiguing. The American became so fired up by his comeback that he began barking at his opponent like a dog.

The commentary team could not quite fathom what they were hearing, with Daniel Cormier expressing his amusement and surprise at Breeden's peculiar antics

The barking continued as Breeden piled on the pressure in search of a finish in Round 3, landing punches as he walked 'King of Lions' down, before finding a KO punch with minutes to spare.

Jubli is set to return to action at UFC 312 on Feb. 8 against Quillan Salkilld, a promotional debutant. Ahead of the bout, the Uttarakhand native was interviewed by Full Send MMA.

He was asked about his previous fight, as well as the fact that Salkilld stated that he would begin his fight against Jubli by barking at him. The 30-year-old said this:

"First of all, I didn't know [Breeden] barked at me because I got hit. I was rocked, and I was fully defensive. I didn't see he was barking... I was seeing three fighters. But yeah, [Salkilld] said that... Try that in the fight, let's see. You bark at me, I'll do the lion roar. We'll see who is gonna be [there] at the end."

Catch Anshul Jubli's comments below:

Anshul Jubli reflects on being the first Indian fighter in the UFC

Anshul Jubli made history by becoming the first-ever Indian MMA fighter in the UFC after signing with the promotion in 2023. He won his debut against Jeka Saragih at UFC Vegas 68 but lost his second bout against Mike Breenen via stoppage.

The 30-year-old will return at UFC 312, and ahead of the bout, he reflected on being the first Indian fighter to sign with the promotion. During his interview with Full Send MMA, he said this:

"I was like, 'This is the best thing.' I didn't see it as pressure, I saw it as a good thing that I have the responsibility to represent India and I'll do my best. It's a happy thing for me." [1:38-2:00 in Anshul Jubli's interview]

Click here to watch the full interview.

