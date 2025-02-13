Anshul Jubli-slayer Quillan Salkilld reveals hilarious hateful DMs from Indian MMA fans in Hindi: "I searched out what it actually meant"

Quillan Salkilld knocked out Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli in his octagon debut at UFC 312. Before the fight, Indian fans sent Salkilld many messages, some of which were hateful yet funny.

In a recent video posted by a fan, the Australian lightweight is seen appearing in an interview and disclosing that Indian supporters sent him positive and negative messages before the battle.

In between speaking about the messages and comments, Salkilld recalled a humorous incident involving a message "that was the highlight":

"50% of my comments and my messages that I get from Indian MMA fans are good and bad. But the bad ones are probably more noticeable, more funny. Probably because the English is kind of broken. So when they talk sh*t it’s pretty funny actually."

He added:

"He messaged me something in Hindi and I didn’t know what it meant. I asked him, I was like, 'What does that mean?' And then he replied back in English saying, 'Oh, it means good luck for your fight in Sydney.' And then when I actually searched…it pretty much just meant that, yeah, 'You’re gonna get fu**ed.' … That was the highlight.”

Javier Mendez addresses Anshul Jubli’s previous claims

Anshul Jubli’s return to the octagon ended quickly as he suffered a brutal knockout in 19 seconds at the hands of Quillan Salkilld. The Aussie finished the bout with a clean and single powerful right, knocking 'King of Lions' down and prompting the referee to stop it.

The stoppage sparked controversy as many MMA fans, pundits, and experts labeled it premature, including the Indian fighter himself.

A portion of the fan base has also been very critical of Jubli for his prior assertions following the defeat. He stated in an interview that with more experience and time, he could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After Jubli’s most recent loss, the clip of him claiming he could beat 'The Eagle' has gone viral once more. The unbeaten UFC Hall of Famer’s coach Javier Mendez, on his podcast, addressed the Indian's comments:

"Anshul, he's a good kid. I don't know why he's saying ridiculous things like that. Maybe he's just trying to get attention. He's in no position to talk like that. Brother, be a champion or be a number one contender."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments about Anshul Jubli (17:43):

