Anthony Hernandez record: Who is the only fighter to knock out 'Fluffy'?

Anthony Hernandez will look to improve his record against streaking middleweight knockout artist Roman Kopylov at UFC 298 this weekend.

While the Russian will be keen on flatlining the American, he'll almost certainly find the feat more difficult to accomplish than anticipated given Hernandez's notoriously tough chin.

In 14 fights, Hernandez has only ever been knocked out once, and it wasn't even a traditional knockout where he was unconscious. At UFC on ESPN 8, he took on heavy-handed action fighter Kevin Holland. Within 30 seconds of the bout, Hernandez was folded by several knees to the midsection.

Hunched over from the body shots, Hernandez collapsed from pain before Holland pounced with ground-and-pound. As he was no longer defending himself intelligently, the referee spared Hernandez from any more punishment and Holland was declared the winner via TKO.

It remains the only TKO loss on Hernandez's record, and just one of two finishes of which he has been on the receiving end. The other instance was a second-round submission loss to Markus Perez at UFC Fight Night 144. As things stand, the streaking middleweight's record is a commendable 11–2 (1).

The lone no contest on his record came against Jordan Wright on Dana White's Contender Series 10.

At UFC 298, Hernandez will look to continue his recent run of form and score a fifth consecutive win. Last time out, he knocked out Edmen Shahbazyan, who was once heralded as a future UFC champion.

However, he has a tall task ahead of him in the form of Kopylov, who is 12–2 and on a four-fight win streak himself, with 11 of his 12 wins coming via knockout/TKO.

Anthony Hernandez's most stunning win

Anthony Hernandez is one of many human highlight reels in the UFC. He is a finisher through and through, with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt to his credit.

That was what rendered his UFC 258 submission win over Rodolfo Vieira his most shocking victory to date.

Vieira is no mere Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. He is an extraordinarily accomplished grappler.

Specifically, Vieira is a four-time IBJJF jiu-jitsu world champion, one-time ADCC Submission Grappling world champion, two-time Pan American and European champion, and seven-time Abu Dhabi World Pro champion.

For him to be guillotined by Hernandez, who stepped in on short-notice, was a jaw-dropping achievement for 'Fluffy'.