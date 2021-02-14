Nate Diaz and the MMA world react as Anthony Hernandez submits 7-time BJJ World Cup Rodolfo Vieira!

Anthony Hernandez incited reactions from Nate Diaz along with the entire MMA community as he submitted the submission expert, Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258 inside UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vieira took Anthony Hernandez down early in the game and put him on some serious threat with his world-class grappling skills in the first round. But Rodolfo Vieira was exhausted enough by the end of the round to leave himself exposed to some heavy shots from Anthony Hernandez. During a scramble in the second round, the 27-year-old Anthony Hernandez was able to secure a guillotine choke and Rodolfo Vieira was only able to defend for a few seconds before submitting.

Good fight 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 14, 2021

Twitter instantly erupted with hilarious reactions from the MMA community and Nate Diaz's probably topped them all. Nate reacted a subtle 'good fight' as the 7 times world BJJ champion, Rodolfo Vieira, was submitted in the second round by 'Fluffy'.

While this might be considered one of the biggest upsets of the year, Anthony Hernandez can speak of some grappling skills of his own having secured six of his eight pro wins via submission.

Anthony Hernandez sets Twitter on fire

Amongst a plethora of eye-catching tweets is one from Daniel Cormier, featuring a screenshot of a conversation with his sparring partner Tiago Beowulf. Tiago had predicted that Anthony Hernandez would be unable to escape Rodolfo Vieira's 'surreal' jiu-jitsu. The best part is his reaction after the fight -

My boy @BeowulfTiago reaction and the text from before. This is so funny pic.twitter.com/S46Mzu3XBo — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 14, 2021

UFC light heavyweight Johny Walker reiterated the fact that MMA is different from any other form of martial art as the BJJ black belt submitted within seconds of falling to a guillotine choke from Anthony Hernandez.

Mma is a different world #UFC258 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) February 14, 2021

Renowned MMA journalist Shaun Al Shatti further shed light on the same-

The man who just asked for the first stripe of his purple belt just submitted a 7-time jiu-jitsu champion. MMA is the best. #ufc258 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 14, 2021

Apart from these, several other fighters and commentators had words of praise for Anthony Hernandez as he pulled off a stunning sub:

To my fluffy son, quite the display of @skilledviolence you put on there. Love my kids moving on up in the fight game. #ufc258 pic.twitter.com/RLWJEpOUFN — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 14, 2021

Submission of the year. Congrats @Ilovebamf. That was amazing! #UFC258 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 14, 2021