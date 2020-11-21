The UFC has added an interesting middleweight encounter to its Fight Night card for January 16, 2021. Anthony Hernandez and Rodolfo Vieira will lock horns inside the octagon in a main card scrap at location that has yet to be confirmed.

MMA Junkie first reported the news of the matchup, but the UFC is yet to make an official announcement.

The story so far for UFC middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Rodolfo Vieira

Anthony Hernandez has a 7-2 career record and is 1-2 inside the Octagon. His last fight ended in a disappointing 39-second TKO loss against surging middleweight contender Kevin Holland back in May. Hernandez will be looking to get back on the win column when he faces Rodolfo Vieira this week. Hernandez's only win inside the octagon came against Jun Yong Park.

Rodolfo Vieira is undefeated with a 7-0 overall record and is 2-0 inside the octagon. The four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and seven-time World Cup champion is a master in the art of grappling and will pose a huge threat to Hernandez on the ground. Vieira has also finished all seven of his professional MMA fights, having submitted six of his opponents. His most recent win came via submission against Saparbeg Safarov at UFC 248 in March.

Rodolfo Vieira ..this man ain't called the black belt hunter for exaggeration , scary man . pic.twitter.com/SBxSVtKE3W — ŘĐĂ ÑĄŢÏØŃ MMÃ 🇵🇷🐺🇧🇷 (@Alexio_MMA) November 15, 2020

Vieira was supposed to fight Markus Perez at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi earlier this year but he had to pull out due to a rib injury. He will now get the chance to extend his prolific win streak to 8.

