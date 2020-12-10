Three years after Anthony Johnson had his last professional MMA bout, he is finally making a comeback to the Octagon. There were always rumors of him returning throughout this time, but it seemed like the exceptional knockout artist had said goodbye to the cage after all.

But proving the MMA community wrong, 'Rumble' is reportedly headed to Bellator, per several sources, including Ariel Helwani. Helwani tweeted that Bellator's deal with Anthony Johnson is yet to be finalized, but it would be soon. He can be expected to fight in the first half of next year in the light heavyweight division of the promotion - the same weight class in which he fought at UFC before wrapping up.

Johnson is slated to fight in the first half of 2021 and is expected to debut at light heavyweight, per sources. No debut fight set yet.



He last fought in April 2017 versus Daniel Cormier in Buffalo at UFC 210. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 9, 2020

Before the news of his signing with Bellator is confirmed and made official, let's take a look at the total net worth of the 'Rumble'.

How much is Anthony Johnson worth?

The 36-year-old has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Anthony Johnson was one of top stars during his time in UFC. He won 13 of his 19 UFC bouts, and had knockout wins over the likes of Glover Teixeira, Jimi Manuwa, and Alexander Gustafsson. Outside of UFC, he has knockout victories over Andrei Arlovski as well.

Anthony Johnson last fought in UFC in 2017, where he faced Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 in a rematch of their 2015 bout at UFC 187. Johnson lost both times via rear-naked choke submission.

Most of his net worth was earned during his MMA days, thanks to the 16 knockout victories out of the 22 bouts he has won in his career. 12 of those KO/TKO wins were in UFC alone.

Other than that, Anthony Johnson launched a CBD oil company named Competitive Body Development. He was also appointed as the head of Fighter Relations department for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

What is next for Anthony Johnson?

Anthony Johnson stuck with the Light Heavyweight division instead of going for the easier weight cutting of Heavyweight. It is an interesting decision, given how he was once released from UFC because of missing weight, among other reasons.

Anthony Johnson came in 11 pounds overweight for his originally Middleweight bout against Vitor Belfort in 2012. 'Rumble' lost the fight via submission before being released by the promotion.

There is always a possibility that someone of Anthony Johnson's caliber could get a shot at the title upon arrival. The current holder of the Heavyweight title in Bellator is Ryan Bader, whom Anthony Johnson has faced and defeated before.

The two of them fought at in 2016 in the main event of UFC on Fox 18. Bader became one of the many knockout victims of Anthony Johnson, being knocked out in 86 seconds by Johnson's vicious ground and pound.

Congrats @Anthony_Rumble! That's a bad bad man! Constantly getting better. Great job man. #rumbleyoungmanrumble — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 31, 2016

On the other hand, Scott Coker might want the former UFC star to go through a couple other contenders before he can face Bader as well. Phil Davis is a top contender, whom Anthony Johnson has also defeated back in UFC via decision.