Anthony Johnson reveals which UFC fight made him come out of retirement

Three years after he announced his retirement from MMA, Anthony Johnson is set to make a comeback to the cage, several sources have reported. He has officially signed with Bellator, and he is preparing to return in the first half of 2021.

Update: Anthony Johnson has now officially signed with Bellator, per sources. https://t.co/JE0WQST8an — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 9, 2020

The rumor of his possible return has been present among the MMA community for the his entire retirement. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson was quite happy being away, running his CBD oil company, Competitive Body Development ,and looking over the Fighter Relations department at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

However, one fight rekindled the love for MMA in him and played a critical role in his decision to make a comeback.

The DC vs. Stipe Miocic trilogy made Anthony Johnson's blood boil

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Anthony Johnson revealed that it was the Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic trilogy that brought him back to the sport.

Answering Okamoto's question on how he found his passion for MMA once again, 'Rumble' answered "DC and Stipe."

Anthony Johnson stated that the fight made his "blood boil" and made him feel like he belonged out there in the octagon with them.

"I saw DC and Stipe fight for the rematch and it just made me want to fight even more. I was looking at these guys and I was looking at the level, which I know is the highest level you can get, and it just got my blood boiling. I was supposed to be in it, I was supposed to be banging with those guys. I am supposed to be on the TV right now.

"They just got my blood boiling. I was like, "Man, I'm supposed to be in there. I'm supposed to be bangin' with those guys. I'm supposed to be on TV right now."@Anthony_Rumble credits @dc_mma and @stipemiocic with reigniting his spark for fighting 🔥 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/o3TD0AXABs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 17, 2020

Anthony Johnson credits Cormier and Miocic for his return to the octagon. The two heavyweights went at it in the third and final round of their trilogy that started in 2018 with DC winning. But Miocic won the second and the third one, taking the victory on their iconic but respectful rivalry home.

Anthony Johnson admits he was inspired by the way the former and current heavyweight champions put everything on the line inside the cage.

"Those two guys get a ton of credit. Those guys fighting and putting it on the line like they did... I always have respect for fighters who go out there and do it like that. So, I got to give credit to those two."

Anthony Johnson's last octagon outing was also against Cormier in 2017, where DC ended his three-fight streak with a submission. 'Rumble' had announced his exit from MMA soon afterwards.