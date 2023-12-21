Anthony Joshua career earnings: How much money has the British boxer made since professional debut?

Anthony Joshua's payouts since his 2013 debut have only risen over the years.

'AJ' is currently slated to return to the ring this Saturday night. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Robert Helenius in August, he will face Otto Wallin. 'All In' is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, last defeating Murat Gassiev.

The bout will be quite the cash-earner for the British boxer. Like many other big events in 2023, this one will go down in Saudi Arabia. As many are likely aware, the country has taken a massive interest in the sport this year, handing out career-high paydays to boxers.

For Joshua, fighting in Saudi Arabia is nothing new. His December 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. took place in Diriyah. Meanwhile, his August 2022 bout with Oleksandr Usyk took place in Jeddah. Both of those bouts reportedly netted the former champion a combined £106 million dollars.

Those two bouts make up half of Anthony Joshua's net worth, according to TalkSport. Based on a report from earlier this year, the British boxer is allegedly worth £200 million dollars. Furthermore, that's not including his next bout with Wallin, slated for this Saturday.

How much will Anthony Joshua make against Otto Wallin?

Anthony Joshua's payout against Otto Wallin is expected to be around £8 million dollars.

According to a report from The Sun, 'AJ' is expected to make a pretty penny from his return this weekend. While the bout with 'All In' is viewed as a formality by many, that doesn't mean that Joshua won't be paid well.

However, it's worth noting that this fight is just one of a two-fight deal with the Saudis. As previously reported, if Joshua can defeat Wallin, he will meet Deontay Wilder in March. 'The Bronze Bomber' is slated to compete in the co-main event against former champion Joseph Parker.

According to that aforementioned report, Anthony Joshua's salary against Deontay Wilder will be £32 million if the fight happens. With that in mind, the British star has a lot riding on his return this Saturday. Thankfully, Joshua has stated that he's not overlooking Wallin heading into his return.

Still, however, including John Fury, have warned Joshua ahead of his return. 'All In' nearly upset Tyson Fury back in November 2019, and is poised to try and do the same this Saturday against another British star.