Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder ink historic two-fight deal, first showdown reportedly set for March 9th

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will finally throw down in 2024. As reported by tenured boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the generational heavyweight icons will finally collide, and we can look forward to a pair of prizefights in the new calendar year.

Both fighters are set to compete this weekend on the 'Day of Reckoning' heavyweight boxing mega card. Wilder clashes with Joseph Parker, while Joshua clashes with Otto Wallin on December 23. Meanwhile, the first Joshua versus Wilder bout is mapped out for late Q1 of 2024, but that is also predicated on both coming out relatively unscathed from their respective pre-Christmas Eve fights.

A lot can happen in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to either add more excitement to Joshua vs. Wilder or disintegrate the grand plans entirely. The actual pens will be put to paper ahead of this weekend, but all terms including financial, seem agreed upon per Rafael's reporting.

Following Rafael's initial report, @HappyPunch on X shared the AJ-Wilder news and stated:

"Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have reportedly fully agreed to a TWO-FIGHT deal with first on March 9th 🤯 Contracts are expected to be signed before Saturday night, per @DanRafael1"

Anthony Joshua and his sweet science resume so far

Anthony Joshua has an overall professional boxing record of 26 wins and three losses, with 23 wins by stoppage.

The multi-time unified world champion next clashes with Otto Wallin, who had a competitive outing when he fought lineal, as well as WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. Wallin's lone pro loss was a point defeat over twelve rounds to 'The Gypsy King,' and he has amassed a winning streak of six straight heading into the Joshua clash.

The England-based pugilist is now riding into his next fight on the heels of consecutive wins after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Since dropping the gold to Usyk, the 34-year-old collected wins over Jermaine Franklin via unanimous decision and a seventh-round KO of Robert Helenius, respectively.

Anthony Joshua has been a pro since October 2013 and has put together arguably the best heavyweight resume of his era. AJ has collected wins over the likes of Dillian Whyte, Charles Martin, Dominic Breazeale, Kubrat Pulev, Andy Ruiz, Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker, Carlos Takam, and Wladimir Klitschko.