"Such a combat sports fan lmaoooo" - Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Oleksandr Usyk with the Ukrainian's catchphrase; fans react

Oleksandr Usyk and Cristiano Ronaldo had a fun bonding moment recently that has been gaining traction on social media.

Michael Benson tweeted a link that showcased the interaction between the unified world heavyweight boxing champion and the Soccer megastar. The two were live and in-person for the Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou cross-over bout over the weekend.

Ronaldo stated, "I'm feel" to which Usyk responded, "I'm very feel" as the two embraced with a handshake and a laugh due to the forer's familiarity with that being a famous quote from the latter.

Props were given to Ronaldo from some X users for knowing Oleksandr Usyk's catchphrase like @xopepe13 who said,

"Ronaldo is such a combat sports fan lmaoooo"

Some noticed the eagerness and the genuine fandom from Ronaldo like @BenW123_ stated,

"The way Ronaldo stares at him like “go on, say it” 😂"

For some, it amounted to the best thing they had seen on social media within that given 24-hour cycle like @UtdUnity who quipped,

"😭😭 this is the best thing I have seen today"

Check out the Usyk-Ronaldo tweet thread on X below:

Oleksandr Usyk and his next fight

The next step for Oleksandr Usyk was something that seemed far more clear even a few days ago, but that is no longer the case. Usyk was scheduled to close out the year by fighting WBC champion Tyson Fury in an undisputed title bout that would become a titleholder of that stature for the first time at heavyweight in over twenty years.

Alas, Fury took a bit more damage in the Francis Ngannou fight than some seemed to expect, and the December 23rd date was put into jeopardy. It seems like early next year, in the first quarter of 2024, is the redirected target for Fury vs Usyk. This is even though some former champions in the sport feel like Fury might either seek out a Ngannou rematch or retire from the sweet science outright.