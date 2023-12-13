Anthony Joshua gets brutally honest about 'fat slob' Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua wasn't impressed by Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

We're just two months separated from 'The Gypsy King' vs. 'The Predator' going down in Saudi Arabia. That was the boxing debut of the former UFC champion, and he was understandably a massive underdog. However, he nearly sprung the upset.

On fight night, Ngannou scored a rare knockdown of the British boxer in round three. While he also cut Fury, that was not enough for him to get the nod. Ultimately, the WBC heavyweight champion narrowly avoided the upset, winning by split decision.

However, Anthony Joshua doesn't exactly agree with that decision. 'AJ' has been quiet about the contest, largely focusing on his own return. On December 23, the former two-time heavyweight champion is slated to face Otto Wallin.

However, he did speak about the heavyweight bout in a recent interview with TNT Sports. There, Joshua joked that bodybuilders were doing well lately, a reference to an old insult from Fury against him. Jokes aside, 'AJ' tore into Tyson Fury, aiming at his physique.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Joshua stated:

“I think Ngannou won … Bodybuilders up, dossers down. He just looked like a flat slob that can't fight. He said bodybuilders can't fight, but he got smacked up by one… Good luck to him, but he's gotta stop running his mouth because it does come back and bite you.”

See his comments in the video below (0:50):

Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 is agreed

Earlier this week, Eddie Hearn dropped news about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2.

While the MMA fighter called to face 'The Gypsy King' following their bout, Fury has business to take care of. He's currently scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk in February to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Nonetheless, Frank Warren revealed last month that the British boxer has shown interest in facing Ngannou again. That, combined with Ngannou declining fights with Anthony Joshua and Zhilei Zhang, leads Eddie Hearn to have a theory.

The head of Matchroom Boxing appeared on The MMA Hour earlier this week. There, Eddie Hearn explained:

“I reached out to Francis Ngannou’s team, just to let [them] know, that we’re up for discussing a Francis Ngannou and ‘AJ’ fight. I never heard back from them. Probably, knowing the business, I would say that Fury and Ngannou [2] is probably agreed. For post Fury-Usyk, already.”

See his comments in the video below (17:00)