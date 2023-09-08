Anthony Joshua gives brutally honest thoughts on Dillon Danis' troll-job on Nina Agdal - "What you put out there will always come back around"

Anthony Joshua has given his thoughts on Dillon Danis' trolling of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal, warning the Bellator star that karma is a very real thing in boxing.

Danis is set to face Paul in the co-main event on the upcoming MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card on October 14. The bout marks Danis' boxing debut, with the pair also fighting alongside Paul's Prime partner KSI, who will face Tommy Fury.

During the build-up to the fight, 'El Jefe' has opted to relentlessly play mind games with Paul whilst trying to generate eyes on their upcoming bout. Almost daily, Danis has uploaded real or doctored photographs of Agdal on social media, poking fun at her private life.

An example of Dillon Danis' trolling:

Whilst some fans have sided with the MMA fighter by seeing the comedic side, there are others who have critcized Danis for not regarding the feelings of Agdal.

Recently, Anthony Joshua was asked about Danis' social media antics and the potential lawsuit he is facing from the Danish model. According to the British boxing star, whilst there are no rules 'in the art war', Danis should be expecting his comeuppance. He said:

“In this game of boxing, there are no rules. What you put out there will always come back around. Unfortunately they’re using this as a war tactic. Anything’s acceptable in the art of war.” [H/t MisfitsBoxing]

Anthony Joshua weighs in on KSI's chances versus Tommy Fury

Anthony Joshua believes anything is possible when KSI steps into the ring to face Tommy Fury on October 14.

KSI heads into the bout undefeated and in fine form, similar to Fury, who is also remains undefeated as a professional. Despite the major success and popularlity of the British YouTuber, many fans are giving the edge to Fury due to his experience and his impressive victory over Jake Paul earlier this year.

Anthony Joshua has since weighed in on the upcoming bout, stating it's certainly not as clear cut as some might think. According to 'AJ', KSI's hardwork and support from fans could see him clinch the victory. He said:

"That's where it's tough. Experience plays a massive role in anyones approach to success. But, with God and hard work and his [KSI's] raw ability, who knows what can happen. With the support of the people too, that could push him on and get him over the line."

