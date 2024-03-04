Anthony Joshua makes surprise seventh inclusion in his boxing GOAT list

Anthony Joshua has revealed his boxing GOAT list.

When it comes to the sport of professional boxing, there's been too many greats to count. There are few things that fans, and even fighters, like doing than debating greatness. It's safe to say that group would include the great 'AJ'.

Joshua himself is in the middle of his career and can wind up as a GOAT when all is said and done. With that in mind, the two-time heavyweight champion recently discussed legends of the past in an interview with Queensbury.

The British boxer labeled Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield, Wladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, Rocky Marciano and Mike Tyson as the greatest boxers of all time. While Joshua didn't delve into his full list, he did mention that those heavyweights make the cut.

Interestingly enough, 'AJ' also named fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora as a GOAT. 'Del Boy' holds a record of 34-13 and has never held an outright world title. While that doesn't make him a popular pick for being an all-time great, Joshua explained (via Boxing Social):

“He has been around for a long time, man. He has seen the good, the bad and the ugly of boxing so he’s the goat. He should be retired but he’s still going on.”

Check out his comments in the video below (1:45):

Derek Chisora offers prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

The respect between Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora is mutual.

To date, 'AJ' and 'Del Boy' haven't fought each other in the ring. While that's the case, it's not for a lack of effort. Chisora has called to fight the former champion for years, but the fight hasn't come to fruition.

However, the longtime heavyweight contender doesn't want to fight Joshua due to any sort of bad blood. It's much the opposite in fact, as the two are quite friendly. Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, Derek Chisora discussed the former champion's return.

There, Chisora previewed Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. In the interview, 'Del Boy' stated that the former UFC champion would be quite the test for the British boxer. However, Chisora also added in the interview:

“It’s going to be a hard fight for him, but I can guarantee you this, [Joshua] is going to knock him out.”