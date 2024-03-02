Francis Ngannou addresses experience mismatch with Anthony Joshua, reveals what he is “counting on” to emerge victorious

Francis Ngannou feels that his fire will lead to a win over Anthony Joshua later this month.

'The Predator' and 'AJ' are currently set to collide on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. For Ngannou, the boxing match will just be the second of his career. Last October, the former UFC champion nearly upset Tyson Fury, even dropping the boxer en route to a split-decision defeat.

Now, back in Saudi Arabia, the PFL heavyweight is once again the underdog. Next Friday, Ngannou will look to defeat a former two-time champion in the form of Joshua. The British boxer enters the matchup riding a three-fight winning streak, last demolishing Otto Wallin in December.

Ngannou will have to try to bridge the experience gap to defeat Anthony Joshua next week. However, the former UFC champion doesn't really view the fight like that, as he mentioned in a recent interview with Queensbury Promotions.

In the interview, the PFL heavyweight contender stated that he's trying hard not to focus on the experience advantage of 'AJ'. Instead, he's focusing on his intangibles. Ngannou stated:

"We are not going there talking about [boxing] skills or experience or anything to compare that. We are so far from each other in that sense. But the only thing I count on is my determination, my dedication, my will, my fire."

Check out his comments in the brief clip below:

Who is expected to win in Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou? Current betting odds

Francis Ngannou is again the underdog against Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' famously entered his boxing debut last fall against Tyson Fury as a massive underdog. However, Ngannou famously dropped and nearly upset 'The Gypsy King'. Ultimately, Fury managed to escape with a split-decision win last October.

Still, the MMA fighter's performance impressed many and guaranteed that he would get another high-profile boxing match. After Deontay Wilder's upset loss to Joseph Parker last December, Ngannou was slotted in to face Joshua.

However, while Francis Ngannou impressed many fans and fighters, he's again the underdog for his return. According to the current betting odds from MGM, Anthony Joshua is a slight -350 favorite. Meanwhile, the MMA fighter returns as a +275 underdog.

It's worth noting that while the odds will likely change by fight night, it seems guaranteed that Ngannou will enter the underdog. Then again, if there's anyone who could shock the odds, it's 'The Predator'.