Is Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou for his next boxing match? 'The Predator' opens up on legend's involvement

Mike Tyson has no involvement with Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' is currently scheduled to meet 'AJ' next month in Saudi Arabia. For Ngannou, the boxing match will be the second of his career. Last October, the PFL heavyweight contender nearly defeated Tyson Fury in his first appearance in the ring.

For those who remember the build to that fight last year, Ngannou was often seen alongside 'Iron Mike'. Tyson has never been a trainer in his career but was paid handsomely to help coach the MMA fighter for his boxing debut. In the months prior to Ngannou's debut, the legend was working with him.

Tyson was also in the corner for Ngannou's debut, coaching him to a split-decision loss against 'The Gypsy King'. Over the weekend, the two heavyweights were seen in attendance for PFL vs. Bellator in Saudi Arabia.

That quickly led to speculation that Tyson could again be working with the heavyweight before his next bout. However, that's not the case. Speaking with All Out Fighting in a recent interview, Ngannou stated (via Boxing Social):

“To be honest in this fight since my own trainer was here, we didn’t get Tyson here this time.”

Check out his comments in the video below (1:50):

Dewey Cooper offers Mike Tyson chance to coach ahead of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson hasn't helped Francis Ngannou in this fight camp, but he has an open invitation.

As 'The Predator' mentioned, he's been working more with his head coach for this fight camp. While 'Iron Mike' got a lot of media attention, Ngannou also worked very closely with Dewey Cooper.

'The Black Cobra' is a former boxer and kickboxer in his own right. Ultimately, Cooper has had the task of training Ngannou on his own for his second boxing match. However, Tyson can help if he wants.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Cooper was asked about Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou and Tyson's involvement in it. There, the coach responded:

“I love Mike, we go back way before any of this Francis Ngannou–UFC stuff was happening anyway. So, I hope he will come through like he did last time and keep implementing his mentality and technique. I’m sure he will [help in some way], but either way, [Ngannou] is going to be prepared and ready to go against Anthony Joshua."