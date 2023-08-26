Anthony Joshua's opponent, Robert Helenius, fails drug test in the wake of KO loss

Anthony Joshua's two previously scheduled opponents, Dillian Whyte and Robert Helenius, have now both failed drug tests, according to Matchroom Boxing.

Whyte was set to face Anthony Joshua on August 12 in an eagerly awaited rematch of their clash in 2015, which 'AJ' won via knockout in round seven. But a week before their scheduled rematch, it was announced that 'The Body Snatcher' had failed a drug test.

Robert Helenius was booked to replace Whyte as Anthony Joshua's opponent on August 12.

The fight went ahead as planned, with 'AJ' securing a devastating knockout victory in the seventh round. But according to Matchroom Boxing, the promotion who organized the scheduled bout, Helenius has failed a voluntary drug test.

The promotion took to X (formerly Twitter) and released the following statement:

"Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has informed Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control that Robert Helenius has returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol."

Helenius was voluntarily tested on Friday August 11 before the heavyweight fighter's defeat by Joshua in London on Saturday August 12. The result was made known to Matchroom today [Friday]."

Following consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua is now riding a two-fight winning streak after beating Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

Joshua is expected to face Deontay Wilder next in what would be a massive heavyweight clash.

Deontay Wilder previews a potential fight with Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are both coming off of knockout victories over Robert Helenius. The pair of heavyweight stars are expected to face off next, and Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn recently explained why he was so confident that the fight would take place.

Saudi Arabia appears to be the likely destination for the heavyweight clash between Wilder and 'AJ', but negotiations are yet to begin with either party.

Aside from Eddie Hearn, both Deontay Wilder and Joshua are optimistic that the fight will materialize. During a recent interview with ESNEWS, the 'Bronze Bomber' was asked to share a prediction for their potential fight.

Wilder said this:

"It's really going to be up to Joshua. You know what I mean, it's gonna be up to Joshua and what he brings to the table. If he brings a Joshua that's timid and scared, and stuff like that, then it's probably gonna go early. If he brings a more confident Joshua, then it may go a little bit longer than three [rounds]. It may go four [rounds]."

