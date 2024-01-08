Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card to potentially feature boxer who pulled off massive upset in Riyadh event

Joseph Parker could be the next big name added to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this month, the March clash between 'AJ' and 'The Predator' was announced. The two heavyweight contenders will meet in a high-profile pay-per-view main event just a few months from now in Saudi Arabia.

For those who have followed the last few months of the Brit's career, the fight announcement wasn't that shocking. Last month, Joshua scored a knockout win over Otto Wallin in the main event of the 'Day of Reckoning' event. The co-main event featured the return of Deontay Wilder as well.

The goal was for both Anthony Joshua and 'The Bronze Bomber' to score wins that night. Then, they would face off in Saudi Arabia on March 8 in a heavyweight clash years in the making. However, those plans were dashed by Parker.

The Australian former champion battered Wilder, scoring a unanimous decision win. While Parker hoped to score a rematch with Joshua, he will instead likely be returning on the Brit's undercard. The news was first reported by TalkSport Boxing.

As of now, Parker doesn't have an opponent. However, he could reportedly meet WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang or top contender Filip Hrgovic. However, 'Big Bang' has already been linked to a fight in March.

Who else is fighting on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou?

As of now, the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card is still being filled out.

While the fight between 'AJ' and 'The Predator' is great, there are very few details about the event itself. As far as the card itself goes, only the ten-round heavyweight main event has been announced as of now.

However, reports have emerged about the return of 'The Bronze Bomber'. Following his defeat against Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder hit back at calls for him to retire.

It seems that the former champion is also looking for a short turnaround. Wilder has been linked to a co-main event with the previously mentioned Zhilei Zhang. 'Big Bang' is coming off a knockout win over Joe Joyce in September.

However, it seems that Parker could be added to Anthony Joshua's undercard now as well. While a fight with Wilder would likely be bigger, Zhang called to face the Australian in March as recently as last weekend.