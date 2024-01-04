Joe Joyce reveals plans for "easier" comeback fight in March after retirement speculation

Joe Joyce next fight will take place in March and will be a bit of a tune-up.

'Juggernaut' has been out of the ring since his rematch with Zhilei Zhang in Sept. For the 38-year-old Joyce, the bout was an extremely important one. Just a few months prior, he suffered the first loss of his career against 'Big Bang', by doctor's stoppage.

However, the rematch was equally as brutal of a defeat for the British boxer. In round three, Zhang cracked the previously uncrackable chin of Joyce, putting him down with a huge right hook. The knockout was a rough one, and many quickly questioned what the Brit would do next.

Many, including Eddie Hearn, openly pondered if Joyce would retire. Quickly, the former interim WBO heavyweight champion dismissed those calls. However, months later, fans were no closer to seeing Joyce return to the ring.

Well, that's no longer the case. Speaking in a recent interview with Betway, Joyce confirmed plans for a return to the ring in March. However, don't expect to see 'Juggernaut' taking a fight against a major contender.

He stated (via BoxingScene):

"It’s water over the bridge after my defeat against Zhang now and I’m looking at steps ahead and Zhang meanwhile can continue what he’s doing and I aim to get back into the ring in March for an easier fight and then once I get back in there and if I win, then I’ll come for these big heavyweight fights."

Joe Joyce eyes big fights ahead of March return

While Joe Joyce's next fight will be a bit of an easier challenge, he still has big ambitions.

In the aforementioned interview, 'Juggernaut' gave fans a lot of clarity on his future. Despite suffering two stoppage losses in 2023, Joyce revealed plans to take two to three fights this year.

While his March return will be a bit of a tune-up, that doesn't mean that he's forgotten about the contenders. Speaking to Betway, Joyce named Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Joseph Parker as future opponents.

However, before doing that, he needs to get back on the right track. Speaking to Betway, Joyce stated:

"I would fight anyone of them in Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker. There’s a lot of interesting fights out there these days, especially with what is happening in Saudi – there’s plenty of great fights but I need to get comfortable winning again and then go for a big test."