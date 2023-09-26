"He shouldn't be boxing" - Eddie Hearn believes Joe Joyce vs. Anthony Joshua won't happen

Eddie Hearn believes multiple big fights for Joe Joyce are off the table now.

'The Juggernaut' returned to the ring over the weekend in the U.K. There, he faced Zhilei Zhang in a rematch of their clash earlier this spring. Famously, 'Bang Bang' scored a stoppage win in April, blowing up Joyce's eye to the point where he couldn't see.

He quickly activated his rematch clause, with many believing that the heavyweight would right the wrong from their first fight. However, on Saturday, again, Joyce lost. This time, it wasn't a doctor's stoppage either. In round three, one of boxing's best chins was finally cracked.

Since then, many have called for Joe Joyce to retire. Now, in a recent interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn has joined in. In the interview, the Matchroom executive noted that a future possible fight with Anthony Joshua is now off the table.

Previously, Joyce and 'AJ' teased that they could fight in the future. However, with back-to-back losses and approaching his 40s, Hearn believes the Brit may need to retire. Speaking in the interview, the promoter stated:

“That would be dangerous [to book Joyce vs. Joshua in the future]. He shouldn't be boxing. AJ punches as hard as Zhang with much more speed. It's a car crash that fight.”

See his comments below (8:00):

Joe Joyce hits back at retirement talk after loss

Joe Joyce isn't planning on retirement despite his second straight loss.

'The Juggernaut' was already receiving calls to retire after his first loss to Zhilei Zhang earlier this year. Names such as Teddy Atlas warned the heavyweight that he couldn't continue taking massive damage without making changes.

Well, sadly for Joyce, those changes didn't come. Well, they didn't come in the rematch with 'Bang Bang' anyway. In the rematch, he took massive shots, eventually being knocked out cold in the third round.

Quickly, names such as Eddie Hearn and even his promoter, Frank Warren, questioned if Joe Joyce should continue fighting. However, don't expect the heavyweight contender to quit that easily, as he said in an interview with BBC Sport:

"I'm just going to have a little time off, then reflect and review where it went wrong. I'm feeling good, I'm feeling okay, it's not the end of the world. I can rebuild and come back. Credit to Zhang, he's a tough fighter, he's a good fighter.... I'll just have to take a different route to get back in line for the title. No, no chance [I will retire]."