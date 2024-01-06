Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou location: Where is the boxing fight set to take place?

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to lock horns with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As per Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, both parties have signed an official agreement to confirm a 10-round heavyweight match set for March 8, the original date planned for Joshua's fight with Deontay Wilder. Details of the upcoming bout are expected to be disclosed during a press conference on January 15.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion clinched a victory over Otto Wallin in the co-headlining bout with Wilder on the 'Day of Reckoning' card on December 23 in Riyadh. 'AJ' made a triumphant return, securing victories in three fights last year after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. There were substantial expectations for Wilder to meet Joshua if he won, but 'The Bronze Bomber' suffered a surprising loss to Joseph Parker.

Meanwhile, the upcoming bout signifies another noteworthy milestone for 'The Predator' after he came close to securing an upset against Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut last October in Riyadh. Initially underestimated, Ngannou surprised the combat sports world by mounting a fierce challenge against Fury. He even scored a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round before ultimately losing by split decision.

Anthony Joshua is a major favorite over Francis Ngannou

Combat sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu recently revealed the opening odds for betting (via BetOnline) for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight.

The former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion is a significant favorite with odds set at -500, implying that a $100 wager on Joshua winning would produce a $20 profit for a total payout of $120.

Meanwhile, 'The Predator' is positioned as a considerable underdog at +325, suggesting that a $100 bet on Ngannou's win would lead to a $325 profit, resulting in a total payout of $425.

