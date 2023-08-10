Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

Luckily for fans, the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius PPV cost won't be much.

'AJ' is slated to return to the ring this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. For the former champion, it'll be his first fight since a decision win over Jermaine Franklin in April. Following the win, he called for and was booked for a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

However, he will instead be facing Robert Helenius this weekend. 'The Nordic Nightmare' picked up a knockout win over a journeyman in Finland earlier this month in his first appearance since a loss to Deontay Wilder last Fall. That victory was enough for him to get a short-notice crack at Joshua.

Luckily for boxing fans who've likely spent a lot on pay-per-view events lately, Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius isn't one. Although, it is worth noting that the fight will stream on DAZN, which does require a subscription. Meaning, fans will have to buy a one-month subscription to the streaming site.

Nonetheless, a one-month subscription will run fans $24.99, and a one-year subscription costs $224.99. While disappointing for some, it's nice to not have to pay an additional fee to see the event. For example, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, which also aired on DAZN, cost $59.99 in addition to the subscription.

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius PPV cost: 'The Nordic Nightmare' discusses accepting offer

For Robert Helenius, a fight with Anthony Joshua was too good to pass up.

'The Nordic Nightmare' is in the ninth inning of his career, to make a baseball analogy. After scoring multiple upset wins over Adam Kownacki, Helenius got the biggest offer of his career to face Deontay Wilder.

Ultimately, 'The Bronze Bomber' returned in stunning fashion, scoring a knockout win last October. Following the loss, Helenius admitted that he was thinking of retirement. With his title hopes dashed and approaching his 40s, it made sense.

However, he's decided to fight on, and will now get to face Anthony Joshua on Saturday. At the press conference earlier this week, Helenius admitted that the offer was too good to pass up, stating:

"This fight offer came to me, five minutes after my fight. I was going on vacation with my family but not anymore. Luckily I had a good training camp so I feel ready. I'm ready to fight that's why I'm here, otherwise I wouldn't be here. It's going to be glorious. When you get this big an opportunity you can't let it slip. I will give everything in my power to win this fight."