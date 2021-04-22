How does Sergio Pettis' UFC record compare to his brother Anthony Pettis? 

Sergio Pettis, brother of Anthony Pettis, has a pretty impressive mixed martial arts resume.

Anthony Pettis has 24 wins in his mixed martial arts career, offset by 10 losses overall, while Sergio Pettis is close behind with 20 victories and 5 losses.

Both brothers had a successful run in the UFC, but have gone their separate ways after parting with the promotion. Anthony Pettis is now signed to the PFL but is yet to make his promotional debut, while Sergio is the No. 1 Bantamweight contender in Bellator.

Sergio Pettis will fight the champion, Juan Archuleta, at Bellator 258 in a bantamweight title bout. The fight is set to take place on May 7, 2021, in the main event of the Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. The co-main event will feature former UFC stars Yoel Romero and Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson in what will be the promotional debut for both.

Anthony Pettis will make his promotional debut in the PFL two weeks before that, on April 23, 2021. He will fight Clay Collard at the event that will take place at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

UFC records of Anthony Pettis and Sergio Pettis

After successful stints at GFS and WEC, Anthony Pettis debuted in the UFC against Clay Guida in June 2011 at the TUF 13 Finale. 'Showtime' lost that bout via unanimous decision, but then went on to build a five-fight winning streak, establishing himself well in the promotion.

Advertisement

Sergio Pettis debuted in the UFC two years and a few months later. In November 2013, 'The Phenom' had his first UFC fight against Will Campuzano at UFC 167. He did not face the same fate as his brother. Sergio Pettis walked out of the octagon picking up a decision victory, but then would go on to lose his second fight against Alex Caceres via a rear-naked choke.

Comparing the two brothers' records, they have both won 11 fights each in the UFC. Anthony has lost nine times, while Sergio has been defeated only five times.

However, Sergio Pettis has never been a champion in the UFC. Anthony Pettis, on the other hand, enjoyed a 560-day reign as champion of the Lightweight division. Replacing an injured TJ Grant at UFC 164 against Benson Henderson, Anthony Pettis picked up a first-round submission win. He also won the Submission of the Night bonus. After a TUF battle with opposition coach Gilbert Melendez, Anthony Pettis dropped the title to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185.