"It's hard to say that he's the GOAT, just based on what Oliveira is doing right now" - Anthony Pettis on why he feels Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't the GOAT

Charles Oliveira's dominance in the lightweight division somewhat mirrors that of fellow former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy. The comparisons between the two are no ordinary comparisons. They are both up there in the greatest of all-time debates, especially in their division.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis recently gave his take on the GOAT debate during an interview on BJPenn.com's Just Scrap Radio. While many believe that Khabib holds the divisional crown, 'Showtime' doesn't think it's as clear cut given Oliveira's form.

"The media's running with that but I'm like, yo, it's hard to say he's the GOAT, just based on what Oliveira is doing right now, too. Like, see the names he's beating."

Pettis then went on to explain his reasoning by comparing Oliveira's time in the lightweight division to Jon Jones' dominance in the light heavyweight division:

"Like Jon Jones cleared out the division and like, now he's moving up and he's left as a champion. Like, Oliveira has a chance to do that, bro. He beats Islam, the next in line is Beneil [Dariush] and [Mateusz] Gamrot. So I would say like, Oliveira cleared out the division after this one. Definitely the most dominant champion."

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira are in opposing camps

Charles Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight championship. The much-anticipated fight will take place in Abu Dhabi and will see the pair collide in front of an audience that Khabib Nurmagomedov is very familiar with, having won multiple fights there.

Khabib is leaving no stone unturned in aiding his longtime friend, teammate and brother Islam Makhachev's preparations for his first title shot.

The former champion declared Makhachev as his successor during his reign as the lightweight champion. He has since also expressed support for Makhachev in an Instagram post, writing:

"Just goosebumps from waiting. @islam_makhachev is coming out for this fight against the best fighter at the moment in UFC. Oliveira is the best fighter of 2022. He is one of the best, regardless of the weight category, also goes on a 12-win streak in the UFC. This fight will answer all questions. Someone reads history, and someone writes it. Prepare your excuses, we aim to win Oliveira ahead of schedule InshaAllah"

