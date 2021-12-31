"We went to war" - Anthony Pettis reveals which UFC fighter he wants to face in rematch

Anthony Pettis recently revealed he'd like to fight Tony Ferguson again if given a chance.

In a recent interview with The Jason Chambers Podcast, Pettis revealed how he enjoyed his fight against Tony Ferguson, though it might have seemed bloody and barbaric to other people. 'Showtime' also stated that his coach had to call off the fight due to a broken hand which he suffered during the fight.

Speaking about his fighting experience with Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis said:

"Oh man, we went to war. Me and Tony went to war. And that's like I and it looks bloody and it looks like uh... it looks I think it looks more barbaric to people than it really is. Like a cut on your eyebrow isn't as bad as a concussion in boxing. You know like it's wet that's way worse. So like that fight we were bloody, we were having fun, we were smiling like it was, it was honestly just pure pure joy. I was like man, this is a fun time and I broke my hand. I almost knocked him out and then I broke my hand on the second punch and I was just like one of them fights bro you can't fight with one less weapon that you already have so my coach called it and we never get to see that third round."

Watch Anthony Pettis talk about his fight with Tony Ferguson below:

Anthony Pettis squared off against Tony Ferguson in UFC 229 held on October 7th, 2018 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a lightweight bout. 'El Cucuy' secured the victory after the fight was called off due to a 'Showtime' hand injury in the second round.

Anthony Pettis is well-known and respected for his ability in the octagon. He's also one of the few fighters who has been able to establish himself in both the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

Along the way. 'Showtime' has fought top names in the sport including Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Anthony Pettis to debut his new promotion Showtime Fighting Championship

Anthony Pettis will be the latest MMA fighter to start his own fight promotion. The promotion is named 'Showtime Fighting Championship' and will debut in 2022. The events will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Speaking about his fight promotion to Sports Illustrated, Pettis said:

“I built a name on Showtime–the flashy moves, the kicks off the cage, the big knockouts. The fans know that when I fight, there is a show going on, and that’s what I’m going to do with my cards. And our deal with Fight Pass is huge for us. Now you can follow someone’s entire career and watch them develop into a champion.”

