Anthony Pettis teases a dream fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 254

Anderson Silva is arguably the greatest UFC Middleweight Champion of all time and despite being in his mid-40s, 'The Spider' is willing to take up a fight against Welterweight sensation Anthony Pettis.

The two men have publicly showcased their interest in a potential match-up against each other and according to Anthony Pettis' latest Instagram post, 'Showtime' and 'The Spider' could throw it down in October.

In his last Octagon outing, Anthony Pettis secured a vital win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 and if things fall accordingly, then 'Showtime' could find himself across the Octagon against another legend of the fight game.

Pettis took to Instagram and posted an image of him tape studying a fight between Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya. Now with 'The Last Stylebender' fighting Paulo Costa at UFC 253, it is pretty much obvious that Pettis has his eyes set on a dream fight against Silva.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion also teased the possibility of the fight taking place at the UFC 254 pay-per-view. That card will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, as they get set for a Lightweight Title clash. The reported addition of Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris is also another fight to look forward to.

Will Anthony Pettis and Anderson Silva collide at UFC 254?

It remains to be seen if Anthony Pettis will get his desired fight against Anderson Silva at Middleweight. UFC President Dana White has been vocal about the fact that he likes to book fights which have meaning but with both Silva and Pettis being interested and vocal about this one, there is a possibility that this bout takes place in October.

Anderson Silva hasn't competed in the Octagon since UFC 237 when he lost to Middleweight sensation Jared Cannonier. 'The Spider' would love to get back to winning terms as well, even if it's against Anthony Pettis.