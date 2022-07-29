"Magomed Ankalaev has been in eighteen MMA competitions and zero f***ing fights" - 'Lionheart' Anthony Smith expects to bring the fight to his opponent at UFC 277

Despite Magomed Ankalaev currently being the number four-ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, the number five-ranked light heavyweight, doesn't believe he's had a real fight. Although Ankalaev has been in the octagon with several ranked opponents, Smith made it clear that he thinks he will be Ankalaev's first fight.

At the pre-fight press conference leading up to UFC 277, Smith was asked to rank Ankalaev amongst his previous opponents. The former title contender stated:

"Man, he's good, he really is. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He's never out of position, but I'm of the belief that Magomed Ankalaev has been in eighteen mixed martial arts competitions and zero f**king fights. So, Saturday night he's going to be in a fight."

Although Smith will enter the fight as a clear underdog, he should not be overlooked. With 20 knockouts and 14 submissions to his name, 'Lionheart' has proved his ability to finish fights no matter where they go.

Smith will be looking for another finish against Ankalaev, one that he hopes will propel him to a title shot. Smith has faced much tougher competition throughout his career but feels he has been disregarded and disrespected at times.

Is Anthony Smith being overlooked?

Anthony Smith believes that the winner of his UFC 277 matchup with Magomed Ankalaev will receive a title shot under the condition that the fight isn't boring. While Smith may not believe Ankalaev has been in a real fight, his opponent is ready to showcase his skills this weekend.

Smith has been in the octagon with divisional greats such as Rashad Evans, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, and one of the greatest fighters ever in Jon Jones. As of now, he isn't buying the hype around Ankalaev.

Ankalaev has shown that he has the ability to finish opponents, yet his fights against ranked opponents have gone to the scorecard, all of which he won unanimously.

Smith, who has had 52 professional MMA fights, has only had five fights where the judges were needed. This will likely be one of the more entertaining fights on this weekend's card. It could also propel either Smith or Ankalaev to a title bout against current light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

