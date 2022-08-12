"I do think it's super close and competitive" - Anthony Smith breaks down and predicts Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards matchup

While opening up on how he sees the fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards playing out, UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith gave his opinion on who will walk away as the champion.

During his brawl with Magomed Ankalaev late last month, 'Lionheart' suffered an injury that will sideline him for some time. At the age of 34 with 53 fights under his belt, the Nebraska native still has title aspirations in the UFC and wants to prove the world wrong by capturing the illustrious 205lbs strap.

On a recent episode of MMA Pros Pick with James Lynch, Anthony Smith questioned if there's a welterweight alive that could beat Usman, and despite giving Leon Edwards praise, he believes the champion will be too much for the challenger on the night:

"I would struggle to pick anybody in the world at 170 pounds, I can't think of anybody right off the top of my head that I would pick to beat Kamaru Usman. I think this fight's gonna be very, very competitive. I think Leon Edwards is the better striker when he's not fighting Kamaru Usman."

"Technically, maybe he's a little bit cleaner in his attacks. I think he's a little trickier, but Usman having the incredible wrestling ability that he has changes how everyone's going to have to approach the striking game, and there's absolutely no chance that Leon gets a takedown... I'm picking Usman, but I do think it's super close and competitive."

Despite being counted out by almost everyone, Edwards heads into this fight unbeaten in his last 10 octagon appearances. His last loss came all the way back in 2015 against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' himself.

Check out what Anthony Smith had to say about the upcoming welterweight title bout in the video below:

Kamaru Usman's road to becoming the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

After winning The Ultimate Fighter 21 finale with a submission early into the second round, Kamaru Usman announced himself in the 170lbs division. He would go on to become a real force in the weight class.

The 35-year-old has been dominant ever since his first foray into the octagon, and is now considered by many to be the greatest welterweight of all time, overtaking Georges St-Pierre in some fans' eyes.

During his time with the UFC, Usman has bested Leon Edwards, Rafael dos Anjos, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Tyron Woodley, and was the first man to ever earn a knockout win over Jorge Masvidal.

