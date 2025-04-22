Anthony Smith gets brutally honest in emotional UFC career reflection: “I should be happy that it happened”

Anthony Smith hinted at potential retirement last December when he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC 310. Now, Smith is set to fight one final time and will face Mingyang Zhang at UFC Kansas City on April 26. It will mark the 60th and final bout of Smith's mixed martial arts career.
'Lionheart' has contemplated his fighting career and is pleased with his accomplishments to date. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:
"I don't mean this to sound co*ky or arrogant, but I've never, until now, felt like I've done something worth celebrating. I've never felt like I should be celebrated... I feel like now I've f**king put in a career that I should be proud of and I should deserve to be able to celebrate it and be happy about it whether I didn't win a world title or not. That was always the goal."
Smith continued:
"I didn't think I'd ever be happy if I didn't win it, but I found myself in a place where I didn't win the world title and that's okay because it wasn't for lack of effort.... I came from nothing... And I should be happy that it happened and not allow myself to just think about the things that I didn't accomplish."
Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:
Bobby Green recently defended Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith was criticized by T.J. Dillashaw, who claimed that he is not championship material and gives up in his fights. Bobby Green defended Smith while appearing on the JAXXON PODCAST. Green noted that injuries play a role in fighters' careers, praising 'Lionheart's' ability to make the walk so frequently.
"When you say he wasn't a champ or he wasn't going to be a champ, I get that, brother, I get it, but there's other parts to that... You see how many fights Anthony Smith has? He's like 38-[21]. He's like 50 something [fights], crazy number."
He added:
"I'm not comparing the two. What I'm trying to get you to understand is this - when you say he don't have no heart, you don't walk that walk 50 something times against the UFC's best."
Check out Bobby Green's comments below: