Anthony Smith gets honest about rivalry with UFC Vegas 104 fighter after facing him twice in the past: "He said some things in the build-up"

Anthony Smith recently shared his thoughts on his feud with a fellow UFC light heavyweight fighter after facing him twice inside the octagon. 'Lionheart' has a reputation for staying composed and usually ignoring his opponents' trash talk. However, one particular rival managed to get under his skin.

When Smith first faced Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37 in September 2021, 'Superman' dismissed him with disparaging remarks. However, Smith had the last laugh, securing a first-round submission victory. Fueled by frustration, he fired back at Spann with his own verbal taunts in the aftermath.

During a recent episode of On Paper with Anthony Smith, the former UFC 205-pound title challenger weighed in on his past conflict with Spann. Smith revealed that he has put their rivalry behind him and explained that any sharp remarks they exchange now are merely lighthearted jabs:

"I actually don't mind Ryan Spann. I never really have [a feud] — he said some things in the buildup that bothered me in the first fight, but we had a really respectful buildup and post-fight interaction after the second fight. So me always having a funny joke about Ryan — it's just a gimmick at this point because people think it's funny. I genuinely don't have any issues with Ryan Spann."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (1:13:00):

The two fighters crossed paths once again at UFC Singapore in August 2023, where 'Lionheart' secured another victory over Spann, this time edging out a split decision win.

Smith is set to face Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City on April 26, a fight he has announced as his farewell bout.

Meanwhile, 'Superman' is gearing up for his heavyweight debut this Saturday at UFC Vegas 104, where he will face Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

When Anthony Smith looked back on his UFC Vegas 37 confrontation with Ryan Spann

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 37 in September 2021, Anthony Smith opened up about the emotions that fueled his intense outburst in the octagon following his victory over Ryan Spann:

"Maybe this is going to sound arrogant or pretentious but I have earned the respect from my peers. I put a lot of work into this game. I’ve sacrificed my entire adult live to be here. To be in the position I’m sitting in right now. That’s time with my kids. That’s friendships. That’s life opportunities. I could have been a godd*mn surgeon by now. I’ve put a lifetime of work into this, and most of my peers respect me. That’s all I ask."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (11:58):

