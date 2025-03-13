Ryan Spann gets honest about heavyweight transformation ahead of UFC Vegas 104 fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta: "Trust the process"

Ryan Spann has put forth his honest assessment of his transformation to become a heavyweight heading into his fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Fight Night 254. Spann suggested that his current state isn't his peak heavyweight form, further indicating that he'll continue working toward it irrespective of the result of the upcoming matchup.

Spann, who's a longtime light heavyweight, is currently booked to make his heavyweight divisional debut. 'Superman' will take on Waldo Cortes-Acosta in a heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night 254 on March 15, 2025.

During his fight-week media day scrum, he spoke to MMA Junkie and other media personnel. When questioned about his move from light heavyweight to heavyweight, Spann stated:

"This is the new look but this isn't the final form of the new look. We're going to get better from here."

On being asked if he was feeling reinvigorated at his new weight class, Spann said:

"I wouldn't say reinvigorated 'cause we've been still doing work. I mean, I don't have to cut weight. I've been still consistent. Honestly, I train close to the weight that y'all going to see Frida... I spent a lot of that time cutting weight. So I ain't really get to do all the things that I should have been doing, getting ready. So now, it's - we're having fun. And we're in the gym... I can eat better. I can eat more. That's always nice. My body wants to be big."

Regarding what he must do to emerge victorious in his upcoming fight, Spann indicated that he's simply going to enter the fight and have fun, saying:

"Have fun. Trust the process. Trust the work that we've done."

Check out Ryan Spann's comments below (0:50 and 3:03):

Ryan Spann hints that he hasn't closed the door on competing in other weight classes

The 33-year-old is a veteran MMA fighter, who's competed in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions over the course of his professional career.

The American previously even fought at welterweight during his amateur career. The DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) alum has mainly fought at light heavyweight since his UFC main roster debut.

Ryan Spann's most recent fight witnessed him snap his three-fight losing streak by defeating Ovince Saint Preux via submission in their light heavyweight bout in October 2024.

During his UFC Fight Night 254 media day segment, 'Superman' notably implied that his systematic approach of steadily bulking up in his transformation from a light heavyweight to heavyweight would pay dividends.

However, around the 2:52-minute mark of his media day segment, he clarified that his heavyweight move doesn't mean that he's closed the door on a potential return to the lower weight divisions - including middleweight and light heavyweight. He even referred to himself as a welterweight in a heavyweight's body.

Later on, Ryan Spann appeared to reaffirm the same and said:

"I've started at welterweight and came all the way up... Honestly, whenever I went up, it was not really my choice, not really my thing. And there's no different now, but I'm excited." [*comments at Spann's media scrum's 6:36-minute mark]

