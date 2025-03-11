UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2 - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC Vegas 104 event is scheduled to be headlined by a rematch between former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori and rising star Roman Dolidze. Additionally, the UFC Fight Night card will also feature various other exciting matchups.

The first encounter between the two middleweights transpired back in March 2023, wherein Vettori defeated Dolidze via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth fight. Vettori has competed just once since. The Italian combatant's most recent octagon appearance saw him get outpointed by Jared Cannonier in June 2023.

On the other hand, after losing to Vettori, Dolidze was outpointed by Nassourdine Imavov in early 2024. Georgia's Dolidze then rebounded with a pair of wins, beating Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout and Kevin Holland in a middleweight bout. The Georgian's latest octagon outing was his TKO win over Holland in October 2024.

The Vettori vs. Dolidze rematch, which headlines the upcoming UFC Vegas 104 card, is a pivotal fight for both, as a win could massively boost them on their respective quests for a shot at the UFC middleweight title.

Moreover, the event's co-headliner pits welterweights Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The card also boasts the return of fighters like Alexander Hernandez, Cody Gibson, Ryan Spann and more.

What time is Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2?

For fans in the United States of America, the UFC Vegas 104 event starts with its prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The main card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the prelims would commence at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The main card would commence at 11 pm GMT.

The preliminary card and main card timings are as follows:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT (March 15) 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT (March 15) U.K. 8 pm GMT (March 15) 11 pm GMT (March 15) U.A.E. 12 am GST (March 16) 3 am GST (March 16) India 1:30 am IST (March 16) 4:30 am IST (March 16) Brazil 5 pm BRT (March 15) 8 pm BRT (March 15) Australia 7 am AEDT (March 16) 10 am AEDT (March 16)

How to watch Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the UFC Vegas 104 event live on ESPN+. On the other hand, viewers in the U.K. can watch the event live on TNT Sports. Meanwhile, fans in India can watch the fights live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv platform.

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2 venue

The event, starring Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, is scheduled to transpire at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

UFC Vegas 104 full fight card

The fight cards are subject to change. Per the UFC's latest listings, the UFC Vegas 104 card is as follows:

Main card

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Seungwoo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Suyoung You vs. A.J. Cunningham (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann (heavyweight)

Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight)

Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa (bantamweight)

Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima (flyweight)

Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's bantamweight)

Evan Elder vs. Marquel Mederos (lightweight)

Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice (women's flyweight)

