Anthony Smith jokes Gilbert Burns should "do anything" to get Jorge Masvidal fight and then break the contract

Anthony Smith recently joked that Gilbert Burns should sign a no-takedown contract to get a fight against Jorge Masvidal and then break it during the fight.

Burns recently claimed that he is willing to sign an agreement where he wouldn't attempt a takedown against Masvidal if they ever fought. To add to that, 'Durinho' claimed that he believes he can knock Jorge Masvidal out. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian stated:

"I can sign the contract — no takedowns, let’s just do it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to putting on a show. Another crazy fight and another crazy finish and I do believe I can strike with Jorge Masvidal. Once again, I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy. I think he’s very tough, he’s one of the BMFs, over 50 fights, but I still believe I can knock him out." [h/t MMAFighting.com]

Anthony Smith reflected on Gilbert Burns' claims. The former light heavyweight title challenger said that the Brazilian should do anything to get a fight against one of the biggest stars in the sport. While speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' stated:

"I think I'd do anything to get a fight with Masvidal if I was Gilbert Burns and then break that contract. Yeah, I won't even punch you, I won't even throw a punch, no punches, no takedowns, sign it up."

Watch Anthony Smith talk about Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal:

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal might be next

Burns is coming off a loss against Khamzat Chimaev in his last fight at UFC 273. The clash between the duo was a back-and-forth affair and one that fans will remember for years.

Masvidal, meanwhile, is on a three-fight skid. He has lost twice to Kamaru Usman and once to Colby Covington in recent times. His latest loss came against 'Chaos' at UFC 272.

Despite the losses, both Burns and Masvidal are two of the biggest stars in the 170lbs division of the UFC. With a win in their next fight, either man could find themselves in close proximity to a title shot.

'Gamebred' is one of the biggest stars in the sport at the moment and fans will certainly tune in to watch him fight a top opponent like Burns.

