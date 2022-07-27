"It's also a good way to p*ss off Conor and get more money" - Anthony Smith lauds Dustin Poirier's strategy of moving on from fourth Conor McGregor fight

Anthony Smith feels that Dustin Poirier turning down a fourth fight against Conor McGregor is a smart move.

Poirier is looking at other opponents for his next fight. Having already defeated McGregor on back-to-back occasions in 2021, Porier feels that a fourth fight will add nothing to his legacy, except to help him get a massive paycheck.

Sharing his take on the situation, Smith told Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast:

"It's also a good way to p*ss off Conor and get more money."

Watch Anthony Smith talk about Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor:

Poirier and McGregor fought twice in 2021. 'The Diamond' avenged his 2014 loss against the 'Notorious' star at UFC 257 when he earned a second-round knockout. In their trilogy fight at UFC 264, McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break at the end of the first round, which resulted in a TKO win for Poirier.

'The Diamond' has been inactive since his UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira. It seems like the former interim champion is now itching to get back into action.

By looking at other fights and not waiting for Conor McGregor's return, Poirier might force the UFC into paying him more in a bid to get him to fight McGregor for a fourth time.

Anthony Smith, meanwhile, is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend as he takes on Magomed Ankalaev in an important clash in the light heavyweight division. The winner of the fight between the No.4-ranked Ankalaev and No.5-ranked Smith might be next for a title shot.

Dustin Poirier is keen to fight Michael Chandler next

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had a heated exchange at the UFC 276 pay-per-viewt. Since then, 'The Diamond' and his camp have indicated that he is open to a fight against 'Iron'.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN



"Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler (



UFC hasn't reached out yet, though. Asked Dustin Poirier's ( @DustinPoirier ) representative Tiki Ghosn ( @tikighosn ) for an update."Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler ( @MikeChandlerMMA ). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him."UFC hasn't reached out yet, though. Asked Dustin Poirier's (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update. "Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him."UFC hasn't reached out yet, though.

UFC president Dana White also stated that he is interested in making that fight happen.

Chandler is currently the No.5-ranked lightweight fighter in the world. Poirier, meanwhile, sits at the No.2 spot.

Stylistically, a fight between the duo is expected to be a barnburner. Both fighters never shy away from heavy exchanges and the fight promises to be an entertaining affair if it happens next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far