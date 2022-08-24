"He's got a great chin, never seen him rocked" - Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping name the fighters they would pick in a Slapboxing contest

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping recently named the UFC fighters they would pick to represent the promotion in Slapboxing. Slapboxing is a fast-growing sport where two competitors take turns slapping each other to determine who can survive the longest.

The sport gained momentum when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul teamed up to launch the Slap Fighting Championship. The event was hosted at The Arnold Classic, an annual bodybuilding competition in Columbus. In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith made their picks for fighters from the UFC who would fare well in the sport.

Anthony Smith made the first pick by choosing heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, surprisingly for his chin:

''[Francis Ngannou] has got a chin. This is less about his power, and more about his chin. He's got a great chin and I've never seen him rocked.''

Bisping also made his pick from the heavyweight division by going with Derrick Lewis:

''I'm gonna go with 'The Black Beast' because he simply looks like the guy who would show up to one of those things. He would slap the sh** out of someone.''

Watch the video below:

Michael Bisping reacts to Leon Edwards' spectacular victory at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping was thrilled for Leon Edwards, who captured the welterweight title from Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in the most electrifying way possible. 'Rocky' became the second fighter from the UK after 'The Count' to hold a UFC title.

Going into the fifth round, it certainly looked like the fight was slipping away from 'Rocky'. Fired up by the necessary motivation from his corner, he pulled out a stunning left high kick in the final minute of the fight that knocked out the Nigerian-American.

Michael Bisping, who became the first British fighter to win UFC gold when he defeated Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, discussed the victory with Anthony Smith on his podcast:

''I am so proud of him. And part of the reason why the crowd was going so crazy [was] because Kamaru has grown into such a superstar within the sport. It was [an] incredible victory. And to finish it the way he did. One head kick, stunning, just beautiful.''

