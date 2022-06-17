Everyone else has got to figure out a way to neutralize - Anthony Smith names the only fighter who can face Israel Adesanya on his own terms

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has revealed the fighter he'd most like to see face middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

While discussing the upcoming 185lbs clash between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, Smith admitted he'd like to see the Brazilian face 'Izzy' next due to their history.

Both Pereira and Adesanya had decorated professional careers in kickboxing before signing for the UFC. During that time, 'Poatan' and 'The Last Stylebender' faced each other on two occasions. Pereira got the better of the middleweight champion twice, winning by decision in their first bout before handing the New Zealander the only KO loss of his kickboxing career.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart', with no disrespect to Strickland, hoped the 34-year-old would defeat the American.

"This isn't anything against Sean Strickland, I just want to see Alex [Pereira] versus Adesanya. I think he's the only person in the division that can fight Israel [Adesanya] on his terms. Everyone else has to figure out a way to avoid or neutralize Adesanya's best weapons... Alex Pereira doesn't have to do that. I very much look forward to seeing that fight in time and just seeing Alex fight Israel where he wants to be."

Watch Alex Pereira's KO of Israel Adesanya below:

REKT Mikey Thomas @MikeyThomas1991 Throwback Thursday..... 2017!



Alex Pereira KO’s Adesanya 🤯:

Glory of Heroes: Shenzhen Throwback Thursday..... 2017!Alex Pereira KO’s Adesanya 🤯:Glory of Heroes: Shenzhen ⚡️ Throwback Thursday..... 2017!🇧🇷 Alex Pereira KO’s Adesanya 🤯:Glory of Heroes: Shenzhen 🇨🇳 https://t.co/wtnDTRmlfT

Although he has suffered multiple losses to Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya's MMA record (22-1) is incomparable to the Brazilians (5-1). Since signing for the UFC, the 32-year-old has fought 12 times, with his only defeat coming from a step up to light heavyweight to face then-champion Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya's domination at middleweight is arguably comparable to one of the greatest to ever do it, Anderson Silva. 'The Last Stylebender' has defended his middleweight title four times and will aim to make it five when he faces off at UFC 276 against Jared Cannonier.

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is also on the same card. Dubbed a No.1 contender's fight, fans can be sure the winner of the bout will pay close attention to the main event.

Watch the latest episode of Believe You Me below:

Jared Cannonier discusses gameplan ahead of first title fight against Israel Adesanya

While many fighters are often written off when they step into the octagon with the middleweight champion, Jared Cannonier remains unphased by the occasion.

'The Killa Gorilla' is on an impressive streak that includes a devastating elbow KO over Derek Brunson. The 38-year-old is confident it won't be an easy fight for Adesanya, asserting he'll take the fight to the champion by targeting his whole body.

While speaking to MMA News, Cannonier detailed how he has prepared for his first fight with Israel Adesanya:

"I'm gonna go in there and do my thing. And I am gonna be the best version of myself that I can be. It ain't gonna be easy for him. I'm gonna do what I can to make it easy for me... I don't want him to go and do his thing and looking good. Only thing I want to look good is his hand going across his head, me hitting him everywhere, all over the place. Arms, legs, body, head."

Watch Jared Cannonier's interview with MMA News below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far