Anthony Smith previews potential problems for Charles Oliveira in possible Islam Makhachev fight

Anthony Smith believes Islam Makhachev might have an upper in a possible faceoff with Charles Oliveira if he doesn't let his guards down.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Michael Bisping Podcast, Anthony Smith got along with Michael Bisping to discuss a variety of topics. At some point in the podcast, the duo also discussed a possible Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

The two believe that no one has ever challenged Oliveira in a ground game. Thus, the fighter has remained unbeaten for quite some time. However, if the Brazilian fights Makhachev, he may be unable to take down the sambo world champion due to his wrestling prowess. Thus, he could lose, as he did against Paul Felder at UFC 218.

Sharing his thoughts on how the potential matchup would turn up, the UFC's fifth-ranked light heavyweight had this to say:

"I think Islam by decision only because I think Islam understands the same thing that you and I understand...I think if Islam really chased the takedown and just ... because Charles isn't a fantastic wrestler on the defensive side. Because nobody shoots on him."

He added:

"I think if Islam.. he got shot at takedown was just defensively sound... just kept his hands and and head in the right spot and just chipped away at him a little bit. I don't see as I'm getting out of position."

You can check out Anthony Smith discuss the possible Chales Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fight in the video below:

Islam Makhachev claims Charles Oliveira might duck him

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, in a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, claimed that Charles Oliveira might try to skip him. He stated that the Brazilian might instead try to matchup against fighters like Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor.

Makhhaev stated that Oliveira's recent opponents, despite being great strikers, did not challenge him in the ground game. However, the Russian contender believes it would not be the same case with him. He claimed that 'Do Bronx' is quite well aware of that and therefore might try to duck him.

Putting forth his arguments, the 30-year-old had this to say:

"I know this, someone or Nate Diaz or Conor say let's do it in September, he [Charles Oliveira] is gonna fight in September too. He just run, you know. Because you know, he's grappling on or other his skills not gonna working with me..."

He added:

"Poirier or Chandler or all these guys have good striking but nobody when they drop him [Charles Oliveira] down... nobody go to the grappling with him. Nobody hold him there. But we know when someone give him hard time. He always give up."

The Makhachkala native further narrated his gameplan for the potential fight against Oliveira. He claimed that he would try takedowns and make him tired until the fighter gives up like he did in the past.

You can check out Islam Makhachev discuss Chares Oliveira in the video below:

