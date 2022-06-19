If I was fighting Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou at the same time I shouldn't be a +350 - Anthony Smith reacts to being clear underdog in upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev

Anthony Smith is no stranger to being an underdog, but he was surprised to be a fairly large one (+350) in his upcoming bout against Magomed Ankalaev.

Speaking to 'The Schmo', Smith reacted to the odds by calling it "criminal." The 33-year-old stated that he shouldn't be such a massive underdog even if he was fighting both Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou at the same time:

"+350? That's crazy, that's criminal. If I was fighting god***n Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou at the same time, I shouldn't be a f***ing +350. That's crazy!"

Watch Smith's reaction to being a huge underdog against Magomed Ankalaev below:

Meanwhile, Ankalaev will be the betting favorite in his ninth consecutive UFC fight against the MMA veteran. While it's not surprising to see the rising prospect favored against the one-time title challenger, it's astounding that the odds are so wide.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith to determine the next title challenger, confirms Dana White

No.4-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev and No.5-ranked Anthony Smith are set to collide at UFC 277. During an appearance on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, Dana White was asked if the bout will determine the next challenger for the 205lbs title. The UFC boss said:

"Yeah, yeah, it would be!"

Watch Dana White discuss Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith below:

Ankalaev’s (16-1) suffered his lone career loss during his UFC debut against submission specialist Paul Craig in early 2018. Since that defeat, the Russian has compiled a 8-0 record with four finishes to his name. His most recent win came over former title challenger Thiago Santos via unanimous decision in March.

Smith, meanwhile, is coming off three consecutive first-round finishes, which includes a TKO of Jimmy Crute and two submission victories over Devin Clark and Ryan Spann. 'Lionheart' will look to carry the momentum into his upcoming bout against his highly touted opponent.

UFC 277 will take place on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card will be headlined by a much-anticipated rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the women’s UFC bantamweight title.

