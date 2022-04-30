"Absolutely, in my opinion, the greatest fight of all time" - Anthony Smith reveals his pick for the best matchup the UFC has ever produced

Anthony Smith recently named Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1 as the best UFC fight he has ever seen.

Jones and Gustafsson engaged in a back-and-forth clash at UFC 165 with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line. 'Bones' emerged victorious after five rounds, earning a decision in his favor. It was an all-time classic and a fight that fans fondly look back on.

Here's what 'Lionheart' stated about the clash on UFC Connected:

"Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson is absolutely, in my opinion, the greatest fight of all time. We knew that Jon was good. We knew that he was technically the best fighter in the world. But we weren't so sure if Jon had that fighting spirit deep down inside him to really fight back from adversity and be in a dog fight and win it. That was the first time Jon had been pushed and had to find that dog inside of him and really pull it out."

Watch Anthony Smith talk about Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1:

Jones set the record for most successful defenses of the light heavyweight title with the win. The duo engaged in a rematch at UFC 232 for the vacant title in the 205lbs division. This time, 'Bones' earned a third-round finish.

Anthony Smith is currently riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC

Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith is on a roll in the light heavyweight division of the UFC at the moment. The Texas native currently holds a three-fight win streak and has finished all of those clashes. His opponents in this run were Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute, and Ryan Spann.

The 33-year-old fought for the title at UFC 235 and lost a decision against Jon Jones. He earned a submission win against Alexander Gustafsson in his next fight. However, he went through a rocky and inconsistent run after that and is now slowly putting himself back among the elites of the division.

'Lionheart' is ranked No.5 in the lightweight division. With another couple of wins, he could re-establish himself as a title challenger. Fans will keep a close tab on what's next for Anthony Smith in the UFC.

