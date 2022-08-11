"It's real clear that they didn't want us at that hospital" - Anthony Smith reveals how Dallas hospital was 'annoyed' with treating UFC 277 fighters

Anthony Smith had a tough time in Dallas, Texas when he fought Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277. The tough light heavyweight veteran suffered a broken leg in the first round of their fight, but decided to come out and compete in the second round anyway. Ankalaev was too much for him, though, and finished the fight via punishing ground-and-pound.

Following the loss, Smith was rushed to a local Dallas hospital that was unable to determine whether his leg was broken. In a new episode of The MMA Hour, 'Lionheart' says the hospital had more important patients to deal with.

"It was real clear that they didn't want us at that hospital in Dallas anyways, they were almost seemingly annoyed that we were there. And I get it, it's like the best trauma hospital in Dallas, not in a fantastic area, they get a lot of really critical injuries. I have a friend in Dallas, a police officer, and if there's any cops that get shot, that's where they take them because it's the best. So they're busy and I'm sure they don't want to deal with our self-inflicted bulls***. Which I understand, totally understand."

Once Smith was taken to another less busy hospital, doctors determined his leg was broken. Now he has six weeks of rest and recuperation to go through before being able to train again.

Anthony Smith describes the "weird break" in his leg he suffered in his last fight

While doctors in Dallas had a hard time spotting the break in Anthony Smith's leg, a closer look by another set of doctors revealed just how unusual the injury was. During an episode of Believe You Me, Smith said:

"It's not like a typical combat sports break. It's a weird break. Doctor D said, in 29 years, he has never seen in combat sports... Apparently it's in my ankle, but it's a continuation of my leg bone."

Smith went on to say some football players suffer similar injuries from stepping on another player's leg and rolling their ankle. 'Lionheart' said there were a few exchanges as he and Ankalaev were fighting early in the first round where he stepped on his opponent's foot, and he believes that may be when the freak injury was sustained.

The loss snaps a three-fight winning streak for Anthony Smith and will keep him out of action for a few months at least.

