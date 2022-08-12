"I'm gonna make way more money with the UFC" - Anthony Smith explains why it's better to be with the company even though other promotions might pay more

Anthony Smith appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following his defeat at UFC 277. 'Lionheart' was happy to highlight the benefits of staying with the UFC as a fighter, provided you play your cards right.

Smith spoke about how he thinks long-term, and that although he may be able to earn more money fighting in another promotion, the opportunities post-career are too good to ignore. 'Lionheart' said the following:

"If you just go from now to 15 years, could I make more money per fight, for a short period of time, right now, somewhere else? Likely, very likely. But in the next 15 years, when I'm not fighting anymore and I'm doing broadcasting and we're looking at analyst roles and all of that stuff, I'm gonna make way more money with the UFC."

Watch the video below from 14:45:

Anthony Smith has just given a logically sound answer to a conundrum that has been surrounding MMA for years.

Smith has looked at the career paths of fighters like Mike Bisping and found inspiration, looking at fighters who transitioned from the octagon to the commentators' booth with ease. Maybe one day, 'Lionheart' will be able to inspire someone, just the way Bisping has inspired him.

Anthony Smith details fighting with broken leg against Magomed Ankalaev

Anthony Smith appeared on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping following his disappointing loss to Magomed Ankalaev. The fight was a TKO stoppage, however news came out shortly after the fight that Smith had broken his left leg.

Smith described exactly what he was thinking once he realised he had broken his leg, and what his gameplan was going to be. 'Lionheart' said:

"It felt like my leg bone was going into the bottom of my foot. So, I was like, 'I'll just pressure him and get close and see how this goes. And then maybe I can tie him up, or whatever'.

"So, then I get in on the takedown, and I actually get in pretty deep on the single. But I could only pressure him into the fence with my right leg. So my right leg was in the back and my left was in the front, and I couldn't get my hips under me to even lift him."

Watch the video below:

Anthony Smith will be bitterly disappointed that he lost the fight, however he may feel like he didn't actually get finished, and that his body just gave out on him. In which case, he may be going into his next fight with more confidence than you'd think.

